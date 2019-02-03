We were skeptical about Alita: Battle Angel for some time, but we’ve really turned around on this Robert Rodriguez-directed, James Cameron-produced science fiction film. Based on the popular Japanese manga Battle Angel Alita, this looks like a faithful (and therefore, odd and crazy) adaptation that really understands the appeal of the source material. And the new Super Bowl trailer promises even more cyborg action.

Alita Battle Angel Super Bowl Trailer

We’re even more interested in this movie because our own Hoai-Tran Bui saw the film and truly enjoyed it, calling it Hollywood’s first great manga adaptation:

Perhaps the success of Alita: Battle Angel comes from the lack of expectations surrounding a property not especially well-known to western audiences. Rodriguez can craft his vivid and visceral world and take as much creative license as he pleases, without the pressure to please fans. But more than benefiting from the lowest of expectations when it comes to anime adaptations, Alita: Battle Angel is a solid, visually stunning blockbuster that doesn’t pretend to be something it’s not.

Alita: Battle Angel opens on February 14, 2019. Here’s the official synopsis: