Like many science fiction films, the success of Alita: Battle Angel seems to hinge on whether or not audiences will fall in love with the wild and weird world in which the story takes place. But some snazzy action certainly can’t hurt. In the latest clip from the new Robert Rodriguez film, the badass cyborg warrior Alita (Rosa Salazar) faces office against a hulking robotic menace named Grewishka (Jackie Earl Haley) in the sewers beneath Iron City. Bladed weapons, yelling, and a fair amount of slo-mo ensues.

Alita Battle Angel Clip

While this battle is a recreation of a showdown in Yukito Kishiro’s classic manga (which I’ve been reading and enjoying immensely), there are a few changes. Notably, the bad guy here has a different name in the manga (Makaku) and he’s even larger than he is here, capable of literally holding Alita in his giant hands. I’m curious whether Grewishka will have the same ludicrous/tragic backstory as his on-the-page counterpart – it may feel like a giant tangent in a two-hour movie, but it goes a long way to humanizing a monstrous, brain-eating cyborg murderer. Does Grewishka eat brains like Makaku did? I guess we’ll find out!

Early world on Alita: Battle Angel has been positive, but I’m still not entirely sold on this one. This James Cameron-produced science fiction adventure seems to have plenty of amazing concepts and designs, but I still don’t completely buy how these CGI characters look in motion. I’m hoping it’s just the action here that’s throwing me off – if the cyborgs feel real in the more emotional and dramatic scenes, I can forgive the occasional plastic action.

Alita: Battle Angel will open on February 14, 2019. However, sneak preview screenings are being held this week, so you’ll have a chance to see it early.