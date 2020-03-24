“Get away from her, you bitch!” That famous line from Aliens is something we might be saying a lot more if people don’t stick with the plan to continue social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in the United States. But for now, we’ll just hope for the best and distract ourselves with a look at a new collectible inspired by the James Cameron-directed sci-fi sequel to Ridley Scott’s horror sci-fi classic Alien.

Hollywood Collectible Group has teamed with Sideshow Collectibles to release a studio scale model of the bright yellow Caterpillar P-5000 Powered Work Loader that Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) uses to take on the Xenomorph Queen in the climax of Aliens. Standing at 33-inches tall and 25-inches wide, it’s the exact same size as the model used in the movie. Check it out in full below.

Aliens Power Loader Statue

The Caterpillar P-5000 Powered Work Loader, commonly referred to as a Power Loader, is a commercial mechanized anthropomorphic Exoskeleton used for lifting heavy materials and objects. More importantly it was also used by Ripley to defeat the Alien Queen! Painstakingly recreated from the original blueprints, no detail has been spared to make this the most accurate Power Loader replica ever made. Presented for the first time ever as a Studio Scale model – exactly the same size as the model used in filming the movie! Standing an imposing 33” tall, and 25” wide this truly is an EpicTM scale model! Amazingly detailed, it features a webbing operator harness made of real material, a working light-up hazard light on top, and an accurate weathered finish. As with all Hollywood Collectibles pieces this museum quality Studio Scale model is constructed from heavyweight polystone and mixed media, then hand painted to the finest detail. A HCG Exclusive Edition of the Power Loader is also available, click here for more details.

It would be nice if there was a figure of Ellen Ripley that fit in there nicely. Perhaps that’s something that Hollywood Collectibles Group can introduce sometime down the road. Or maybe there’s already a figure out there that will fit in it just fine.

You can pre-order the Aliens Power Loader statue, which as an edition of 1,000, over at Sideshow Collectibles right now. It costs $1,200 in total, but there’s a payment plan that you can spread out over a few months. If you’re interested, Hollywood Collectibles Group also has an exclusive version that comes with a high quality 24×18 inch print of the Power Loader blueprints and specs sheet.