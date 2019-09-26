Ridley Scott‘s sci-fi/horror masterpiece Alien is returning to theaters this October on three specific dates. I don’t have to tell you what Alien is, right? You all know – it’s a stone-cold classic. A masterwork of production design, storytelling, direction, and character work. It remains scary as hell all the years later, and its imagery remains unforgettable. And now you’ll have a chance to catch it on the big screen.

Alien

I must’ve watched Alien at least two dozen times, if not more, in the course of my lifetime. Recently, at Fantastic Fest, I caught a screening of Memory: The Origins of Alien, a documentary that explores how the film came into being, and it blew me away. It shouldn’t have. After all, it’s a doc about a movie I’ve watched over and over again; a movie I already know by heart and love. But Memory offered even more insight into Ridley Scott’s classic, and proved just how layered and brilliant the film truly is. (Read Jacob Hall’s capsule review of Memory here.) Scott has made excellent films since Alien, but he’s never been able to top the work he did on that seminal 1979 film.

If you’ve ever wanted to catch Alien on the big screen, you’re going to have your chance next month. Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies, and Twentieth Century Fox are bringing the classic back to theaters on Sunday, October 13, 2019 – 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.; Tuesday, October 15, 2019 – 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be picked up here. The screenings will be accompanied by special commentary before and after the film from TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz.