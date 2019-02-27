In 2014, the video game Alien: Isolation introduced the world to Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Sigourney Weaver‘s cinematic heroine Ellen Ripley, in a horror-soaked survival thriller set fifteen years after the events of Ridley Scott‘s original 1979 movie.

Now, 20th Century Fox is expanding Amanda’s story by incorporating the cut scenes from the game into an Alien: Isolation digital series, complete with “new story beats”. Find out when and where you can watch the new series below.

Alien Isolation Trailer

IGN will be unveiling all seven episodes of the new digital series tomorrow, February 28, 2019, at 9am PT. Here’s the official description of what’s coming:

It’s been fifteen years since Amanda Ripley’s mother disappeared aboard the deep space towing ship Nostromo. And for fifteen years, Amanda has suspected there was more to her mother’s story than meets the eye. In this new digital series reimagining a familiar and fan-favorite story, 20th Century Fox has expanded on Alien: Isolation by taking the cut scenes from the 2014 game and adding in new story beats to bring the tale of Amanda Ripley to life in a whole new way. Binge all seven episodes when they drop exclusively on IGN.com and IGN YouTube on Thursday, February 28 at 9 a.m. PT.

Naturally, we have several questions about this. How will these “new story beats” be incorporated? Are they deleted bits from the original development of the game, or did Fox hire a new team to create new material? What’s the ratio of new content to footage gamers have already seen? Will the two blend seamlessly, or will the new footage be obvious from the look alone? Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to find the answers.

Alien: Isolation didn’t perform well enough financially to earn a proper video game sequel (yet?), although its story was continued in a Dark Horse comic series that hit shelves last month called Aliens: Resistance. In addition, a new mobile game called Alien: Blackout also features Amanda Ripley and takes place sometime after the events of Isolation – though we’re not sure exactly how long afterward. Currently, no other Alien games (or movies, for that matter) have been announced, so rewatching old game cutscenes in the form of a digital series may be the closest fans get to new Alien content this year. Still, “Alien Day” is coming up on April 26 and will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original movie, so maybe we’ll hear more about the future of the franchise then.