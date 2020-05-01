Alice Wu thought she was done with Hollywood for good. After directing the lesbian romantic dramedy Saving Face to critical acclaim in 2004, which was partly inspired by her own coming-out experiences, Wu left the industry to take care of her mother.

But a few years ago, she had a “come to Jesus” moment, Wu said. “My mom’s health has gotten better, I just gotten out of a relationship that I had been in a really long time, and I sort of realized, what am I doing with my life?” Wu described. “Like is my role in life just supposed to be trying to be someone’s good daughter or someone’s good girlfriend? Is there something I could be doing? And that’s when I started writing again.”

The ideas that Wu was wrestling with in her personal life would gel into the script for The Half of It, a coming-of-age story about Ellie Chu, a young Chinese-American teen coming to terms with her sexuality. The Cyrano parallels are there: Ellie is asked by dumb jock Paul Munsky to write a love letter to the popular girl in school, but she starts to fall in love with the girl and strike up an unusual friendship with Paul. But the romance wasn’t part of the script that brought Wu back to Hollywood after a 16-year hiatus. It was the ideas that she was grappling with: whether romantic love is the ultimate endgame for all of us.

“Our society exalts romantic love, like a wedding is the happiest day of your life,” Wu said. “But what about all the days that come after? Are they all just going to be less happy now, and then that’s the rest of your life? In my experience, that’s not really how life goes.”

Wu spoke with /Film about how concepts of romantic love and soulmates are subverted in The Half Of It, and why her film isn’t just a modern-day adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac.

The Half of It made it on the Black List in 2018, 14 years after your first film Saving Face came out. Can you describe the process of writing The Half Of It and how it brought you back to directing?

But the idea for The Half of It was something that I thought of maybe eight or nine years ago, and it’s just been hanging around my head, I kept not doing anything with it. I wasn’t writing at all. And then finally, about a few years ago, out of the blue, I had this sort of come to Jesus talk with myself where my mom’s health has gotten better, I just gotten out of a relationship that I had been in a really long time, and I sort of realized, what am I doing with my life? Like is my role in life just supposed to be trying to be someone’s good daughter or someone’s good girlfriend? Is there something I could be doing? And that’s when I started writing again.

In that same month, a studio friend who always wanted to work together happened to email me out of the blue to ask if I pitch for a project of hers, because she was now at DreamWorks Animation. I pitched for that project, I got the gig, I had a very fun nine months writing for DreamWorks, which went well enough that they wanted me to write something else. I thought I had never written something that’s for myself since Saving Face. So it was three years ago, when I finally was like, I’m buckling down, I’m going to write this thing.

I was writing for probably a good year, but there’s like six months of time when I was doing no writing at all because I was so overwhelmed by well, to be totally honest, the [2016 election]. Instead of writing, I was googling endlessly about what Trump was doing and doing no writing whatsoever. And then six months later, those execs happened to call up again are like, “Are you done or do you want another contract?” And I had done no writing. And that’s when I basically was like, “Okay, I should just take this gig, because I like to never miss an external deadline. But apparently, I miss my own internal deadlines all the time. So I kept dragging my heels and then a, friend of mine just said, “Look, I don’t think you’re ever going to be happy until you write that script. I think you just got to write it out of you and then move on.” And I knew she was right. So basically, I’m turning down paying work. But apparently I’m putting my life on hold until I get the scripts written. So I need to recognize that I need to do it in like a finite period of time. So I wrote a check for $1,000 to the NRA. And I gave it to one of my best friends CJ, who’s a firefighter in San Francisco and the only one of my friends who absolutely would send that check in just because she gave her word. And I gave myself five weeks to get the first draft. And I was like on August 8, this script must be written. It could be the worst draft ever but it must be a full draft. If it is not done, you’re sending that check in. It was like the most stressful five weeks of my life! I literally could not live with myself if I had donated the NRA. So I got that script done on August 7. I put it aside for like a month and I went back to it and spent a good five months massaging and working it. And then that was second draft, which I sent to my writing group, and they’re like, that’s great. And then I sent it to a few people, you know, from the industry and they flipped it around, four or five months, I had three finance offers, and that was that was the draft they shot. So that’s how I got it made.

The story of The Half of It bears similarities to the Cyrano de Bergerac play, which recently had a Netflix teen rom-com modern-day adaptation with Sierra Burgess. Were you wary of comparisons that would be made between The Half of It and Sierra Burgess?

Not really, because the two movies are so different. Cyrano is a pretty classic story [and] there have been a number of Cyrano stories through the years. Maybe because I was already heading into pre-production, I watched and was like, “Oh, that’s cute, but it’s a very different movie than mine.” But I also don’t think mine is just a classic Cyrano tale. What I’m trying to do is subvert a lot of different kinds of classic films, like there’s a Pygmalion aspect. I start talking about Plato’s Symposium and this whole idea of looking for your other half. But I wouldn’t even really say it’s a romantic comedy, I think it teases you as if it’s going to start as a romantic comedy.

Partway through it starts to subvert the genre, and ends up not really being about who is going to get the girl. It’s really about this whole idea of going to look for the perfect other half. It’s sort of the realization at certain points, that it’s not about finding your perfect path. It’s actually that moment, when you realize you’re reaching and you’re gonna fail, but your connections with people along the way —and in this case, it took three people who otherwise wouldn’t interact — kind of collide together. And the three of them, each of them end up sort of affecting each other, and through their connection with each other, each ends up getting a piece of themselves that allows them to move forward and become the person they’re meant to be. And that’s not how Cyrano went. I mean, there’s a lot of literary attributions in it, but it’s kind of subverting the genre than doing a modern retelling.

Yeah, the Cyrano play itself has been not well regarded in recent years, just because it is kind of a retrograde story. But The Half of It has quite a progressive message and turns the story into something that’s a little less mean.

Yeah, it is interesting, right? Because I think why I was curious about using the Cyrano device here is that I think there’s something…. In Cyrano, there’s someone who thinks that they are quote unquote ugly and ends up taking someone that they think is beautiful, but dumb, and helps them win the girl, right? But there’s something even more poignant about… [how] most of us in society — we don’t have a gigantic huge nose like Cyrano in that overdone way. There’s something very interesting to me about taking someone who feels like they can’t say anything about themselves, because they’re maybe contending with their own burgeoning sexuality and their sexual identity. And they can’t even name that for themselves that they’re gay or they’re not gay, but there’s something about needing to keep that secret that she has a crush on this girl and then getting to use the more classic romantic lead of this like handsome jock to reach this girl. It just seemed like a great way to talk about a lot of different kinds of social issues without it being a message movie.

Your first movie Saving Face was inspired by your own coming-out experiences. Did you personal experiences make it into The Half of It as well?

I mean it’s similar. Saving Face also is not factual. Nothing about Saving Face happened to me — I didn’t come from Flushing, my mom didn’t get pregnant. And similarly, nothing in The Half of It happened to me. There are little things, like I did get called “Chugga Chugga Chu” when I was growing up. So that part is real. And certainly they’re just the textures of what it’s like to represent immigrant kids. So authenticity is just my attempt to make the characters live as real as possible. But the plot is totally fictionalized.

Everything is inspired from [something in my life]. Like Saving Face is about me trying to say to my mom that I didn’t want her to think her life was over. She was 48 at the time, I wanted her to feel like she could still fall in love that there was more for her. And similarly with The Half of It, I was trying to explore for myself this idea of love. We all think we want to reach for romantic love and now we’ll be complete. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve really realized there’s so many more ways to love than I ever knew. Romantic love is not the most exalted love, which…the stories make it seem like. Our society exalts romantic love, like a wedding is the happiest day of your life. But what about all the days that come after? Are they all just going to be less happy now, and then that’s the rest of your life? In my experience, that’s not really how life goes. It’s like, yes, romantic love. Wonderful. The pursuit of any sort of love can be wonderful. But there’s also deep friendships. And for me, like I would say that some of those have been just as, if not more, formative. And, in particular, I kind of want to write about love through a lesbian-straight guy best friendship. What happens if you meet someone and they feel like a soulmate, but there’s no desire to have sex, but there’s still this deep intimacy? So I think I want to break from that lens and then once I set it in high school, then the whole different component came out.

So you hadn’t envisioned it to be a teen high school movie from the beginning?

No, initially I was thinking it would be a story of people in their 20s. But as I was trying to write that, I realized like that, that topic just became kind of unwieldy. And I decided at a certain point, I should set this in high school. Because in high school, because every feeling is like the first time you have, it feels like it’s gonna be the last time. So everything is heightened. You can cover a lot of emotional territory very quickly.