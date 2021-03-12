Alice, Sweet Alice is a contemporary classic slasher that is a must-see for anyone who wishes to call themselves a student and connoisseur of the horror genre. But the film’s soundtrack has evaded fans for years, having never been made available in any format. Thankfully, that has changed thanks to the genre lovers at Waxwork Records, who are releasing the soundtrack on vinyl.

Alice, Sweet Alice Vinyl Soundtrack

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the debut release of ALICE, SWEET ALICE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Stephen Lawrence. Alice, Sweet Alice is a 1976 American Slasher-Horror film directed by Alfred Sole and starring Brooke Shields in her film debut. Set in 1961 New Jersey, the film focuses on a troubled adolescent girl who becomes the suspect in the brutal murder of her younger sister at her first communion, as well as in a series of unsolved stabbings that follow. In the years since its release, Alice, Sweet Alice has gained a cult following and is considered a contemporary classic of the slasher sub-genre in critical circles. It has also been the focus of scholarship in the areas of horror film studies, particularly regarding its depictions of Roman Catholicism, child emotional neglect, and the disintegration of the American nuclear family.

Composed by Stephen Lawrence, the score brings together “dissonant strings, repetitive keys, church organ, and motifs that segue from eerily mischievous and playful to dread inducing and utterly haunting.” Sounds like the perfect score to have on vinyl.

There are 27 total tracks on the 180 gram vinyl, colored in rain coat yellow with red blood splatter, and it comes housed in deluxe packaging with new artwork by Steven Reeves, old style tip-on gatefold jackets, a heavyweight insert, exclusive composer liner notes, and original recording session photography.

The Alice, Sweet Alice vinyl soundtrack will cost you $30 and is available for pre-order now.