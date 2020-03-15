Things are getting scary out there right now as the coronavirus spreads across the United States. While it’s probably best to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of this pandemic, obviously people can get a little stir crazy, and maybe you need a little comedic relief from this stressful situation. Alamo Drafthouse may have an option for you.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Tommy Boy, and this month, Alamo Drafthouse locations (other than the closed Brooklyn and Yonkers locations in New York) are hosting special movie party screenings of the comedy classic from 1995 starring Chris Farley and David Spade. Get details on the Alamo Drafthouse Tommy Boy movie party screenings below.

For a bit of a throwback, here’s the trailer for Tommy Boy:

Here’s Alamo Drafthouse’s description of their movie party with some of the fun gags they have planned:

Feel like you’re on a road trip with Tommy and Richard at this interactive screening full of props and surprises that you’ll love as much as Tommy loves wearing inappropriately-sized blazers. When you arrive, we’ll provide you with some confetti poppers you can fire when Rob Lowe gets hit in the marbles, M&M’s that you probably don’t want to put on your dashboard, and even some pine tree perfume in case you need to freshen up. Join us for the cross-country hijinks, the surprisingly sweet story, and the hilarious performances as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of our favorite ’90s comedies.

You’ll have to see what locations will be hosting the Alamo Drafthouse Tommy Boy movie party by checking the theater chain website, especially since not all the screenings are happening on the same days or in the same time slots. But in general, they’re happening throughout the rest of March.

If you need to be reassured that Alamo Drafthouse is doing everything they can to slow the spread of coronavirus, here’s a list of their increased cleaning measures during this time: