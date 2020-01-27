We’re almost a full month into 2020, but the folks at the Alamo Drafthouse chain of theaters aren’t done looking back on the films of 2019. They’ve been crunching the numbers and they’ve given us an exclusive first look at what their audiences thought were they best films of 2019. Heck, they dug even deeper than that and also collected votes on the best scenes and performances. They also voted on the definitive ranking of all the Star Wars movies, and named their most anticipated movies of 2020.

Check out the entire Alamo Drafthouse 2019 movie infographic below.

If you want to view the animated and interactive version of the infographic, head right over here. A static version can be viewed below!

Parasite was far and away the favorite movie among the thousands of responses to the Alamo Drafthouse poll about the movies of 2019. Avengers: Endgame came in second place, followed by awards contenders like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, and Little Women. Midsommar got plenty of love, too. If you examine the data, you can also break down the favorite movies by age and gender.

Perhaps somewhat controversially, the Alamo Drafthouse crowd names the Joker scene where Joaquin Phoenix dances on the stairs as one of the five best scenes of the year. Less controversially, the Avengers assembling in Endgame came out on top there.

The Star Wars rankings are bound to ruffle some feathers. You might be surprised to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker all the way down at #9, above only The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. Even Solo and Revenge of the Sith beat out the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, at least according to Alamo Drafthouse audiences.

Looking ahead to the future, it looks like everyone who voted is most psyched to see Wonder Woman 1984 with No Time to Die and Black Widow not far behind. Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet (which is /Film’s most anticipated movie of 2020) ended up in the #4 spot, but that’s impressive since it’s the only original movie – that isn’t a sequel, remake or adaptation – in the Top 10.

