Disney is staying one jump ahead of us with a new Aladdin TV spot that grants our wish for new footage of the musical fantasy adaptation. Here, have more Aladdin and Jasmine flirting! Have more Will Smith hamming it up! But most importantly, have more Abu being absolutely adorable.

Aladdin TV Spot

How do you win the heart of the girl of your dreams? Break into her palace and brag about how you act like you own every place you step into. Ah, the classic romance of Aladdin and Jasmine, who in the animated movie at least had a shared contempt for society underestimating them. Here, the source of Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott’s whole attraction seems to be “you’re hot, I’m hot, let’s be hot together.”

No, I’m sure the romance will play out better than that. After all, Massoud and Scott will be singing the most romantic classic Disney song of all time, “A Whole New World,” while Disney Legend Alan Menken is set to return to bless his musical talents upon this film. Maybe our wish that this Aladdin live-action remake will be good will be granted after all.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin also stars Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, and Billy Magnussen.

Here is the official synopsis for Aladdin:

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

Aladdin flies into theaters on May 24, 2019.