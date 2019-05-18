The reaction to Disney’s upcoming live-action Aladdin has been a bit…muted. The footage revealed is a bit lacking, and fans of the original don’t quite know what to make of Will Smith‘s take on the Genie. We won’t know how the film actually is until it’s release, but let’s just say the enthusiasm for this live-action Disney remake is a lot lower than previous releases. But maybe this Aladdin special look will do the trick. The video below goes behind-the-scenes of the Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation, showcasing all the work that went into creating the film’s whole new world.

Aladdin Special Look

Authenticity is the name of the game in this Aladdin special look video. “In making this movie, we wanted to make sure we were authentic as possible,” says producer Dan Lin. “So we shot on location.” That location is Jordan – a place which Will Smith says adds a “level of reality.” Meanwhile, director Guy Ritchie says the film employed a whole team of cultural advisers to give Aladdin an “authentic voice.”

While this commitment to authenticity is commendable, it’s hard to tell if it will help the film in the end. It’s hard to tell how much hype there is for Aladdin at this point. It honestly seems like future stuff like The Lion King is catching people’s attention more than this. Are audiences getting burned out on this live action Disney trend? Time will tell.

Aladdin opens May 24, 2019.