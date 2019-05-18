‘Aladdin’ Special Look Takes You To ‘The World of Aladdin’
Posted on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
The reaction to Disney’s upcoming live-action Aladdin has been a bit…muted. The footage revealed is a bit lacking, and fans of the original don’t quite know what to make of Will Smith‘s take on the Genie. We won’t know how the film actually is until it’s release, but let’s just say the enthusiasm for this live-action Disney remake is a lot lower than previous releases. But maybe this Aladdin special look will do the trick. The video below goes behind-the-scenes of the Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation, showcasing all the work that went into creating the film’s whole new world.
Aladdin Special Look
Authenticity is the name of the game in this Aladdin special look video. “In making this movie, we wanted to make sure we were authentic as possible,” says producer Dan Lin. “So we shot on location.” That location is Jordan – a place which Will Smith says adds a “level of reality.” Meanwhile, director Guy Ritchie says the film employed a whole team of cultural advisers to give Aladdin an “authentic voice.”
While this commitment to authenticity is commendable, it’s hard to tell if it will help the film in the end. It’s hard to tell how much hype there is for Aladdin at this point. It honestly seems like future stuff like The Lion King is catching people’s attention more than this. Are audiences getting burned out on this live action Disney trend? Time will tell.
Aladdin opens May 24, 2019.
A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.