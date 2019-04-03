Disney’s live-action Aladdin took us to a whole new world of footage at CinemaCon. Reaction to early trailers has been mixed, with some not quite knowing what to make of Will Smith‘s take on the Genie. Did the new footage we witnessed change that? Were we wowed? Keep reading to get our full Aladdin footage reaction straight out of CinemaCon 2019. Don’t you dare close your eyes!

During the CinemaCon presentation, the audience got to watch a scene set in the Cave of Wonders. After being sent into the cave by Jafar, who instructs the street urchin to only retrieve an oil lamp and nothing else, Aladdin and his monkey Abu end up in trouble. Why? Because that damn Abu can’t help but touch a ruby that causes a whole lot of destruction.

During the course of all this, Aladdin gets the lamp, and of course, Will Smith’s CGI-enhanced Genie appears. This turns into a big musical number where Will Smith hams it up big time, putting on different voices, and forcing Aladdin to dance like the big, blue jerk he is. In short, it’s creating a scene from the animated film, but in live-action. And yes, the Will Smith Genie raps.

This gave way to a series of shots, including a magic carpet ride with Jasmine, and the still-unexplained scene where Iago the parrot becomes humongous and chases characters through the street. If you assumed this chase is shot exactly like a typical Guy Ritchie action sequence, you’re correct, baby.

Aladdin opens May 24, 2019.