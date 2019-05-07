Even though most Disney fans are probably much more excited about the prospect of The Lion King remake coming to theaters later this summer, one of the other studio’s remakes of an animated classic is arriving first.

Aladdin takes the beloved 1992 animated fantasy romance and brings it into the live-action word with newcomer Mena Massoud playing the titular street urchin who wants nothing more than to marry the beautiful princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott of Power Rangers). But he’ll need the help of the cool, blue genie (Will Smith) and maybe some luck to make it happen. Thankfully, things seem to be going his way in a new Aladdin clip that kicks off one of the most famous scenes from the original movie.

Aladdin Clip

It’s a little bit misleading to call this clip “A Whole New World” when it doesn’t even get into the musical part of this scene where the two characters belt out the famous romantic duet. But it does set up the scene rather nicely, and honestly, this is the first time where I’ve seen Mena Massoud in this role where his performance is actually charming instead of stilted and wooden. It’s not perfect, but there’s at least some personality on display here.

Meanwhile, Naomi Scott as Jasmine still feels like she’s holding back the flare that the character had in the original animated movie. But maybe that’s part of the character arc this time. Perhaps she’s held back by the oppressive patriarch and what’s expected of her but doesn’t yet become vocal about it until she starts getting a taste of the world outside of the palace walls. That feels like a bit of a step back for the character, but it’s also reflective of Middle Eastern culture’s treatment of women.

Aladdin also stars Marwan Kenzari stars as the villainous Jafar, Navid Negahban plays the Sultan of Agrabah, Nasim Pedrad takes the new role of Dalia, Jasmine’s free-spirited best friend and confidante, and Billy Magnussen is the handsome and arrogant rival suitor Prince Anders.

