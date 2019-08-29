After the success of the remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King this summer, Disney is looking to cash-in even further on the nostalgia of the animated classics by re-releasing the old school video games that were based on them for the SEGA Genesis, Super Nintento and Game Boy. And you’ll be able to play them on all the current generation systems.

IGN has word on the re-release of the Aladdin and The Lion King video games, which will be included in a bundle called Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King. It will be released in a physical edition on October 29, 2019 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and there will be digital versions also available for all those systems and PC. Here’s the trailer for the re-release:

For $29.99, you’ll get all of these versions of the Aladdin and The Lion King video games:

Disney’s Aladdin – SEGA Genesis version

Disney’s Aladdin – Game Boy version (includes “Super Game Boy version,” which implies a bit more color, Super Game Boy-style)

Disney’s Aladdin Final Cut – We don’t know what this is but asked (we haven’t heard back)

Disney’s Aladdin Trade Show Demo – A demo version “that has not been publicly available since 1993,” according to the press release

The Lion King – SEGA Genesis version

The Lion King – Super Nintendo version

The Lion King – Game Boy version (also includes “Super Game Boy” version)

For some reason, the Super Nintendo version of Aladdin isn’t included on this list, which is a little disappointing because it’s a very different version from its SEGA Genesis counterpart. There’s a chance it could still be added by the time the game is released, but for now, it’s not included.

Also a little bit of a bummer is the fact that there’s no SEGA Game Gear versions of either Aladdin or The Lion King. SEGA’s mobile gaming system was a step above the Game Boy because it had better graphics and real color.

But at the end of the day, returning to these old school games does seem fun. As a kid, I remember being extremely frustrated with both of these games, each having some challenging levels requiring a seemingly endless number of perfectly timed jumps. Maybe these games will be easier now that I’m a more experienced gamer.