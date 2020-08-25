The American Film Institute launched their AFI Movie Club initiative at the end of March in an effort to bring people together while we’re forced to be apart due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, they’ve highlighted a new classic movie each day with famous filmmakers and actors introducing them. But this week will have a special focus.

AFI Movie Club has expanded their partnership with Universal Pictures for an event called “Black Stories Matter,” featuring a week of celebrated movies from Black filmmakers. This week will have movies like BlacKkKlansman, Get Out, Straight Outta Compton and more available to rent for free through various channels, and they’ll be accompanied by special featurettes and conversations to provide even more insight.

Here are the films in the “Black Stories Matter” initiative from AFI Movie Club:

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Girls Trip

Loving

Straight Outta Compton

From August 24 through August 30, each of these Universal movies will be available to rent for free on Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, FandangoNOW, Redbox, Verizon, and Vudu. Once you’re done watching, head over to the AFI and AFI Movie Club YouTube channels for moderated conversations, featurettes, and exclusive AFI Archive material. They include conversations with Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee; Straight Outta Compton cinematographer Matthew Libatique; Loving star Ruth Negga; Ron Stallworth, the real cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan and inspired BlackKklansman; and more

Donna Langley, the chairperson of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and an AFI Trustee, said in a statement:

“For decades, Universal has supported thought-provoking stories and powerful perspectives that have served to enlighten, enrich and entertain. Through this partnership with AFI, we are proud to further shine a light on these distinctly important works that continue to so poignantly amplify today’s conversation.”

Bob Gazzale, president and CEO of the American Film Institute, added:

“The mission of AFI and the AFI Movie Club has always been to educate and inspire audiences – and to drive culture forward. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Universal and to further the conversation about stories that are culturally and nationally significant.”

Since beginning on March 31, AFI Movie Club has highlighted tons of beloved movies with introductions and insight from the likes of Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jack Black, Kenneth Branagh, Millie Bobby Brown, Hanelle Culpepper, Robert De Niro, Benicio del Toro, Lena Dunham, Cynthia Erivo, Morgan Freeman, Danny Glover, Jeff Goldblum, Hugh Grant, Taylor Hackford, Jon Hamm, Leonard Maltin, Helen Mirren, Elisabeth Moss, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Issa Rae, Alicia Silverstone, Emma Thompson, Kerry Washington, and more. Stay tuned for more from them as we continue this long walk through hell.