Ethan Hawke and a baby are the only things you need to sell a movie. But Adopt a Highway, Logan Marshall-Green‘s quietly moving directorial debut, goes the extra mile and gives us Ethan Hawke with a very scraggly beard, and a baby. Watch the Adopt a Highway trailer below.

Adopt a Highway Trailer

Ethan Hawke stars in Adopt a Highway as an ex-convict who struggles to acclimate to civilian life after serving 21 years in prison for possessing an ounce of marijuana. One day he finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind the fast food restaurant where he works, and he finds solace in taking care of the adorable newborn.

A Blumhouse production, Adopt a Highway seems like an unusually somber and quiet film from the horror-driven studio and from the actor best known for starring in genre films like Upgrade and The Invitation. But Hawke is always a worthwhile watch in these kind of humanistic intimate character dramas, which /Film reviewer Matt Donato says is that and more in his SXSW review.

He writes, “Adopt A Highway is as naked, vulnerable, and warmly fulfilling a debut as you can ask for. Pacing beats could undergo minimal tweaking, but Ethan Hawke’s performance as a convict spat from America’s prison system is equal parts tragic and triumphant. Twenty years lost, but not forgotten. This is a rare film that spirals upwards despite grief and depression being much easier motivational fruits to pluck, and that’s what makes Logan Marshall-Green’s breakout feature such a confident rambler’s ballad written from the unchained heart. It’s patient, forgiving, and effortlessly feel-good.”

Elaine Hendrix, Diane Gaeta, Mo McRae, Chris Sullivan, and Betty Gabriel also star in Adopt a Highway, which is written and directed by Marshall-Green.

Here is the synopsis for Adopt a Highway:

Russ Millings has just been released from prison after serving 21 years for a 3rd strike conviction for possessing an ounce of marijuana. As he tries to adapt to a world he doesn’t recognize – including trying to learn how to use the internet – he finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind the fast food restaurant where he works as a dishwasher. Unsure of what to do, and caught between impulses of kindness and panic, Russ soon realizes this could be his chance at redemption.

Adopt a Highway opens in theaters and On Demand/Digital on November 1, 2019.