20th Century Fox reveals more about James Gray‘s mysterious sci-fi drama every week, with a new Ad Astra clip debuting ahead of the film’s theatrical release later this month. But where previous trailers highlighted the more cerebral parts of the film, the latest Ad Astra clip previews an action-packed scene involving Brad Pitt and space pirates on the moon. Yes, it’s as cool as it sounds.

Ad Astra Clip

The scene begins with Roy (Pitt) landing on a massive moon base that functions as a sort of waystation for the astronaut as he heads on a mission to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones). But soon after he suits up to take drive on the moon, with his team marveling at the beautiful shot of Earth looming from a distance, their tranquil moon rover trip is interrupted when they’re attacked by space pirates. A shoot-out ensues, and Roy’s suit is pierced, though he is able to save himself even as his mission leader gets a shot to the head.

It’s a thrilling, well-staged action sequence that probably advertises Ad Astra as more of an action-thriller than it is. By all accounts, James Gray’s sci-fi film will be more Malick-ian musings than space opera adventure. But it is exciting to see that Gray has just as strong a handle on the action as he does the more ponderous moments.

Ad Astra also stars Liv Tyler as Roy’s wife, and Donald Sutherland as a colleague of Roy’s father who also ends up going to space. James Gray also co-wrote the script with Ethan Gross (Fringe).

Here is the synopsis for Ad Astra:

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Ad Astra arrives in theaters this fall on September 20, 2019.