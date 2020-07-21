Ace Ventura: Pet Detective isn’t exactly the first title that comes to mind when you think of movies that deserve detailed collectible figures. But this year, the eccentric animal private eye played by Jim Carrey has been given several action figures. NECA released a 8-inch figure with real clothing, as well as a figure with a cartoonish design. Now Asmus Toys is delivering the most realistic Ace Venture: Pet Detective figure yet, complete with a detailed likeness of Jim Carrey himself.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Collectible Figure

The sixth scale Ace Ventura: Pet Detective action figure stands just under a foot tall and has 32 points of articulation, allowing you to pose him in a variety of ways. He also comes with some quality stitched clothes that perfectly match his weird wardrobe from the movie, a business card, a pager, and a pair of sunglasses, as well as interchangeable hands.

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping to have all those animals in the pictures surrounding Ace Ventura, you’ll have to get those somewhere else. Honestly, I wish he came with at least one animal, and maybe an interchangeable head with a different expression on his face. But since this figure doesn’t cost quote as much as a Hot Toys figure, I suppose we can’t ask for much more.

Maybe after this we can get more Jim Carrey action figures inspired by his characters from Dumb and Dumber, Liar Liar, and Me, Myself & Irene. It’s not likely, but I didn’t think we’d ever have Ace Ventura figures like this either, and here we are.

Anyway, the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective collectible figure will be released in October, but you can pre-order it now for $192 over at the Asmus Toys online store.