It’s been six years since Breaking Bad went off the air, and if you haven’t had time to rewatch all five seasons in the lead-up to this week’s release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, star Aaron Paul is here to help. He was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where he took the stage and delivered a quick recap of some of the show’s best moments to jog your memory. Watch his recap below, plus a couple of lengthier, more visual recaps to really get you back into a Breaking Bad state of mind.

Breaking Bad Recap

An interesting note: earlier this week, Disney issued a ban on Netflix ads across all of the Disney-owned networks except for ESPN, but evidently that ban doesn’t apply to promoting Netflix projects, because Paul showed a brief clip from the new movie later in the show, and Kimmel airs on the Disney-owned ABC. I suppose a complete ban would be too prohibitive for the talk show circuit, so it looks like some exceptions are being made.

Back to Paul’s recap, I appreciated how it wasn’t just a dryly-delivered piece of exposition, but it’s also peppered with Paul describing some of the show’s memorable images. And even though many of those descriptions come without any context whatsoever (“Danny Trejo’s decapitated head on a turtle!”), those images are so singular that simply recalling them sometimes conjures up the feeling of the show rather than the specific plot points. And since it looks like writer and director Vince Gilligan is aiming to recapture the feeling of the show in his new movie, it’s important to get us back into that headspace as we sit down to check it out. (Also, and I truly hate to be “that guy” in this scenario, but Trejo’s head was on a tortoise, not a turtle. Because I know all of you tortoise lovers out there are probably sick of turtles getting the limelight all the time.)

But for a better recap of some of Jesse Pinkman’s biggest moments from the show, watch this:

As fun as it is to watch Paul fire off a few quick Breaking Bad memories, if you’re looking for a solid visual recap of some of the show’s biggest jaw-dropping moments, I suggest this one:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits limited theaters tomorrow, October 11, 2019, but it also debuts on Netflix at midnight tonight.