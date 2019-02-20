While we’re waiting for the first trailer for Star Wars Episode 9 (hell, just a damn title would be nice), people are getting desperate for something new from a galaxy far, far away. In fact, fans are so hungry for Star Wars that some of the more talented ones have taken the signature song from this year’s Oscar contender A Star Is Born and made it all about the struggle between Kylo Ren and Rey. The result is “A Star Wars Is Born,” a parody of the earworm tune “Shallow,” as originally sung by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. It’s actually pretty great.

A Star Wars Is Born

Just the image of Kylo Ren wearing that ridiculous helmet while playing an acoustic guitar is enough to love this parody. But Nerdist goes one further but actually recreating the most memorable scene from A Star Is Born, both musically and cinematically. However, things get weird when Kylo Ren reaches out to touch Rey’s nose. It’s just not as charming as Bradley Cooper doing it to Lady Gaga.

Nerdist has really been on a roll with their parodies lately. They just recently delivered that amazing Fyre Fest documentary and Jurassic Park mash-up (watch it over here), and now there’s this. Sure, it’s not quite as good as that Undercover Boss parody with Kylo Ren from when Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, but it’s a fine way to pass the seemingly never-ending time until we get a first look at Star Wars Episode 9.