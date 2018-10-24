Bradley Cooper‘s remake of A Star Is Born is chock full of new, original songs performed by the filmmaker himself and the incredibly talentedLady Gaga. However, not all of them will be in the running for Oscars this awards season.

Warner Bros. Pictures has put up the list of categories they’re hoping A Star Is Born will land Oscar nominations for when the time comes early next year. Of course, the studio is looking to land the Academy Award for Best Original Song, but they will only be submitting three of the songs from the soundtrack in their attempt to win it. Unfortunately, the instantly infamous butt song “Why Did You Do That?” is not among them.

For those who may not remember “Why Did You Do That?” because it’s not “Shallow”, here you go:

This is the song that Ally (Lady Gaga) performs on Saturday Night Live, and it becomes a point of contention in one of the arguments she has with Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper). He specifically points out the shittiness of the opening lines, “Why do you look so good in those jeans? Why’d you come around me with an ass like that?”

It’s easily the worst song on the soundtrack, but that’s kind of the idea. It makes me wonder how hard it is to write a shitty pop song on purpose. But apparently, one of the song’s writers, Diane Warren, didn’t write the song to be intentionally terrible. Warren told The New York Times:

“No, it’s not the intention. I would never purposefully sit down to write a bad song, although I guess I’ve done some without trying that turned out that way. This was a fun song, and I love fun pop songs. Not everything has to be serious all the time.”

Anyway, on the higher quality end of the music from A Star Is Born, the studio will be submitting “Shallow” for awards consideration, the earworm of a song that everyone heard countless times in the film’s first trailer. The other two songs will be “Always Remember Us This Way“, written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna, and the film’s final ballad “I’ll Never Love Again“, written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Raitiere.

Even though Warner Bros. will be making the push for three songs to land nominations, the rules of the Academy Awards stipulate that only two songs from a single movie can be nominated. More than likely, A Star Is Born will land both of their allowed nominations. I’m betting it will be “Shallow” and “I’ll Never Love Again”, with the former taking home the trophy. Here it is again to get stuck in your head for the day:

For a full list of the awards Warner Bros. wants A Star Is Born nominated for, head over here.