Shaun is back and this time, his shenanigans are out of this world. Literally. Our favorite mischievous sheep has a new feature film adventure in A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, which sees Shaun having a close encounter of the third kind. But don’t worry, this alien is more cute than creepy. Watch the first A Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon trailer below.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon Trailer

Directed by Will Becher and Richard Phelan, Farmageddon follows Shaun and the flock as they encounter an adorable alien with special powers who crash lands near Mossy Bottom Farm. But in order to prevent an alien invasion called, erm, Farmageddon, they have to help her find a way to return home.

Aardman Animations has consistently delivering on the kind of stop-motion animation antics that the medium is missing these days. It’s been four years since the Shaun the Sheep The Movie hit theaters, but the Farmageddon trailer looks as wacky and irreverent as the follow-up film should be. There’s something about this Wallace and Gromit spin-off series that feels timeless, and it seems like Farmageddon will live up to those standards.

Here is the official synopsis for A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon:

Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… When the intergalactic visitor – an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA – crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home. Her magical alien powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps soon have the flock enchanted. Shaun takes his new extra-terrestrial friend on the road to Mossingham Forest to find her lost spaceship, unaware that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail. Can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late?

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon beams into U.K. theaters on October 18, 2019. No U.S. release date has yet been set.