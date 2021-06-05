After A Quiet Place Part II stormed back into theaters and had no trouble topping the box office charts last weekend, you might expect Paramount Pictures to immediately get A Quiet Place Part III on the fast track. However, it sounds like the studio wants to give director John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds a little bit of a break, because they’ve actually scheduled A Quiet Place spin-off movie for release in the spring of 2023 instead of a new sequel.

Forbes has word on the A Quiet Place spin-off being set for release on March 31, 2023. Midnight Special and Mud director Jeff Nichols will be at the helm of the film, and he’ll also be writing the script. Presumably John Krasinski will still be on board as producer since he created this whole world, but this will allow him to take a bit of a step back to focus on other projects too.

When we first heard about another chapter for A Quiet Place last November, it was thought that this movie from Jeff Nichols was going to be another sequel continuing the story of the Abbott family. Instead, it sounds like this movie will branch out and focus on new characters. Perhaps there’s a chance that new faces in A Quiet Place Part II, played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, could factor into this spin-off. But that’s just speculation on our part.

When A Quiet Place Part II was in development, John Krasinski was already talking about the potential of this world where a variety of stories could be told. Krasinski previously said:

“I had this very small idea, and what it was is that this is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake or a group of characters or a story. It’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience. It’s something we feel very lucky to have. It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.”

There’s the potential that A Quiet Place could have several spin-offs that eventually cross paths with the primary story of the Abbott family. The only problem might be that Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds are growing up very fast, so unless there’s an idea to catch up with the Abbott family years down the road, there’s a bit of a ticking clock when it comes to continuing their story as teens. Because if this spin-off won’t arrive until 2023, then it’s going to be at least a couple years before we see the main franchise continue.