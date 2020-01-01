A Quiet Place was one of 2018’s perfect cinematic storms. A crowd-pleasing horror adventure with a big, emotional heart. A box office smash, grossing $340 million worldwide on a $17 million budget. A critical darling that used its high concept to tremendous effect. A reminder that Emily Blunt is the profoundly talented leading lady we don’t deserve. And perhaps most surprisingly, evidence that John Krasinski has some serious chops as a filmmaker and that “Jim from The Office” made one of the strongest genre films of the decade and probably shouldn’t be referred to as “Jim from The Office” any longer.

But that means A Quiet Place Part II has a lot to live up to now. Can the story of a family struggling to stay together in a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing continue to prove surprising and terrifying and moving? We shall see, but the first proper trailer for the sequel certainly suggests yes.

A Quiet Place Part II Trailer

The sequel appears to take place shortly after the events of the first film, with the characters played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe venturing away from their formerly safe compound with a newborn baby in tow. While Krasinski is back behind the camera, the fact that his character is extremely dead keeps him from joining that particular journey (although some intense flashback scenes in the trailer suggest he could be back in some capacity). However, with this being a story about the end of the world, the family soon encounters a few survivors who pose that big question: who is the real monster here?

That question is familiar territory for a movie like this, but after the first film, I’m willing to give Krasinski (who has sole screenwriting credit on this one), the benefit of the doubt. Plus, those new survivors include characters played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, two actors who always offer something interesting.

Meanwhile, the brand new official synopsis doesn’t offer us anything that the the trailer doesn’t already suggest:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II quietly slips into theaters on March 20, 2020.