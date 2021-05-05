After being delayed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, A Quiet Place Part II is finally coming to theaters later this month. Paramount Pictures is so ready to release this movie that they bumped it up from the previously set fall release date to take advantage of the sparse summer blockbuster calendar, which may or may not be a risky box office decision (especially with the movie coming to Paramount+ just 45 days after hitting theaters). A new teaser has arrived to let audiences know the sequel is coming in just over a few weeks, and a full trailer is coming tomorrow.

A Quiet Place Part II Trailer

As the teaser says, “It’s been quiet for far too long.” But if we’re not quiet, the monsters will come, so this feels like a threat. Anyway, we get some establishing shots of both familiar locations from the first movie and a couple new ones we’ll encounter in the sequel before we’re reunited with the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe).

John Krasinski won’t be joining them, seeing that his character did not survive the first movie. However, he’s still back in the cast because there will be a flashback that goes back to the beginning of this creature invasion. Plus, Krasinski is also back behind the camera as director, and he co-wrote the script with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

You can check out the previous trailer for A Quiet Place Part II right here, and read the official synopsis below:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II is finally coming to theaters on May 28, 2021.