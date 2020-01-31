A Quiet Place: Part II continues the story from the surprise 2018 hit, in which a family has to stay as quiet as possible to avoid monsters with extra-sharp hearing. While the first film felt perfectly self-contained, and probably didn’t need a sequel, this follow-up looks promising as it sets out to expand the mythology, provide some background info, and introduce brand new threats. Watch a new A Quiet Place: Part II Super Bowl spot below.

A Quiet Place Part II Super Bowl Spot

What’s worse than alien monsters who will kill you the second they hear you? Why, humans, of course. At least according to A Quiet Place: Part II, which comes with the following synopsis:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

John Krasinski is back behind the camera (and even though his character died in the previous film, he has a cameo in this spot as well), and he retains sole writing credit this time. In addition to the returning cast, Part II also features Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. Regarding his new character, Murphy says: “For me, [he] represents where the heart of the world lies right now, which is: finally feeling like they’ve all given up. Here comes this girl [Regan] who allows you to believe in more, and allows you to believe in yourself. That idea, I’ve always been really enthralled by.”

The first A Quiet Place was a surprise hit, generating tons of good buzz based on its effectiveness. Can the sequel maintain that high? We can only hope. The footage released so far certainly looks promising.

A Quiet Place: Part II opens March 20.