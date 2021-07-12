After a year-long delay before finally hitting theaters, A Quiet Place Part II is ready to come home. The hit sequel starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy will drop onto digital, Blu-ray, and DVD this month, so if you never got around to catching this one on the big screen, you’ll finally have a chance to check it out.

A Quiet Place Part II wasn’t quite as good as its predecessor, but I still found it to be a well-made, well-acted sci-fi thriller. Cillian Murphy was a great addition to the series, and Millicent Simmonds continues to establish herself as a wonderful young performer who will no doubt only get better with more roles. The film was, of course, originally due out in 2020, but the pandemic changed things. While studio Paramount sold off a lot of their unreleased 2020 titles to streamers, they kept A Quiet Place Part II on the backburner, hoping to give it a theatrical release.

They finally got their wish when the film opened in May, and it promptly became the movie with the biggest opening weekend of the COVID era and grossed over $279 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2021.

A Quiet Place Part II will first drop on digital on July 13, 2021, and then on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

In A Quiet Place Part II, “following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

A Quiet Place Part II Blu-ray Special Features

The home media release will include “exclusive special features that take viewers deeper into the world originated in A Quiet Place. Follow [director John] Krasinski on the set of the new film as he details the cast and crew’s incredible work in a video Director’s Diary; uncover the secrets of the monstrous invaders; dig into the two-film character arc of daughter Regan; watch a breakdown of the unforgettable marina scene; and delve into the extraordinary visual effects and sound design.” Here’s a list of features included.

4K Ultra HD

Feature film in 4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray