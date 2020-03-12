Update: Shortly after director John Krasinksi took to social media to suggest the domestic release for A Quiet Place Part II will be delayed, Paramount announced that the horror film’s release date will be delayed worldwide.

A Quiet Place Part II is the latest film to be affected by the coronavirus. Reports confirm that the worldwide release of the film is being delayed, with U.K. exhibitors receiving notification that the highly anticipated horror sequel is moving off its March 18 release date.

A Quiet Place Part II shows a vision of a post-apocalyptic society almost devoid of human beings. But European movie theaters will soon be near-empty of humans as well, as film releases are shuffled around and audiences avoid the theaters in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline reports that the international release of A Quiet Place Place Part II is being delayed to avoid the potential box office disruption caused by the global spread of COVID-19 (aka coronavirus), which has recently been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The film was initially set to hit international territories on March 18, followed by a U.K. release on March 19, before opening in the U.S. on March 20. U.K. exhibitors were notified Thursday morning that the film is moving dates. And with theaters throughout Europe shuttering, it’s likely that the international rollout of A Quiet Place Part II will be rescheduled entirely. It’s not yet confirmed what date the release might be rescheduled for.

Update: Paramount announced in a statement that A Quiet Place Part II will be delayed worldwide, both in international and U.S. theaters. The studio said:

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II. We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

Shortly after reports of the international delay, director John Krasinski took to Twitter to confirm that the U.S. release will get delayed too.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that,” Krasinski wrote. “I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together.”

A Quiet Place Part II is the latest film whose release has been impacted by coronavirus, with MGM’s No Time to Die becoming the first major release to be delayed in the wake of concerns over the virus. Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2 and STXfilms’ My Spy were soon to follow. And there will likely be more films heavily impacted by the pandemic, either with box office losses or with further delays.

A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cillian Murphy.