You’ll have to keep your eye out for My Spy, because the Dave Bautista-starring family comedy has been delayed once again. A week before it was set to hit theaters, STXfilms has pushed back My Spy‘s release to April 17. It’s the latest delay for the family comedy, which was initially set for an August 2019 release.

This is the second time My Spy has been delayed by STXfilms. The film was originally scheduled to premiere last year in August, but was suddenly pushed back to March 13, 2020. But mere days before the film was set to debut, STXfilms has pushed its release to April 17, which will see the film go up against the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror film Antlers and the Carey Mulligan dark thriller Promising Young Woman.

The My Spy delay comes as several major releases get pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak (aka the Coronavirus). No Time to Die received the biggest delay, with a new release date set for November, while Trolls World Tour was moved up to take the Bond film’s original April slot. STXfilms didn’t cite Coronvirus concerns as the reason for its delay, but it could very well be the case.

Directed by Peter Segal (Get Smart) from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber, My Spy stars Dave Bautista as JJ Cena, Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies) as Sophie Newtown, Kristen Schaal (BoJack Horseman) as Bobbi Ault, Ken Jeong (The Hangover films) as Kim Trang, and Parisa Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones) as Kate Newtwon.

My Spy now opens in theaters on April 17, 2020.