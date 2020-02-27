A Quiet Place Part II is set to make some noise at the box office when it debuts next month. John Krasinski’s sequel to his surprise 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place is on track to open at the box office to $60 million, surpassing the first film’s $50.2 million domestic opening. Read more about the A Quiet Place Part 2 box office tracking below.

Deadline reports that A Quiet Place Part II is projected to scare up $60 million at the box office when it debuts in theaters on March 20, soundly beating the first film’s $50.2 million opening by nearly $10 million.

According to Deadline, A Quiet Place Part II is particularly anticipated by women under 25 and the African-American and Hispanic demographics, but is “strong with all quads.” Analysts are reportedly comparing the projected A Quiet Place Part II opening numbers with other genre sequels like Us ($71.1 million), Halloween ($76.2 million), and It Chapter 2 ($91 million). While it doesn’t have the sway of long-running franchises of Halloween or It, $60 million is a respectable number for a sequel to a surprise hit.

It likely won’t receive the same massive word-of-mouth hype that the first A Quiet Place received, however, with the film coming out of nowhere to become the biggest thing out of SXSW 2018, where it made its world premiere. Director and star John Krasinski (who returns to helm A Quiet Place Part II) was hailed as a new horror wunderkind while A Quiet Place became a crossover genre hit, crushing its $20 million opening weekend projects and making back more than three times its $17 million budget. But with the uber-talented Cillian Murphy joining the cast opposite returning stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, A Quiet Place Part II still holds its own as one of the most anticipated major studio releases this spring.

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.