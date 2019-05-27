The wait to see what happens in A Quiet Place 2 just got a little bit shorter. Paramount Pictures has just bumped up the release date that was previously set for May 2020 to an earlier spring debut, putting it closer to that sweet spot that allowed the original to become such a hit back in 2018.

Variety has reported that Paramount Pictures has bumped up A Quiet Place to a March 20, 2020 release date, a few weeks before the early April release the original movie had, and almost two full months before the previous May release date in 2020. As of now, A Quiet Place 2 is the only studio with a big movie opening that weekend, though Lionsgate does have its faith-based drama I Still Believe, starring K.J. Apa as Christian singer Jeremy Camp, opening that same weekend. Otherwise, it’s sandwiched right between Godzilla vs Kong and the remake of The Invisible Man the week before on March 13 and Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan.

A Quiet Place 2 is taking the release date that was recently vacated by Paramount’s Playing with Fire starring John Cena, which moved up four months to November 8, 2019, taking the release date that was previously intended for Sonic the Hedgehog. But now that the movie is delayed to next February to compensate for the extensive visual effects work being done to change the titular character’s design, so Paramount needed to do some shuffling to make up for losing what was intended to be one of their big fall release.

This release date switch for A Quiet Place 2 might also indicate that Paramount’s G.I. Joe movie focusing on Snake Eyes will no longer be coming out on March 27, 2020, as was previously announced. It’s unlikely the studio would try to compete against itself in such close proximity, and since we haven’t heard much about the G.I. Joe movie pushing forward, we’re betting it’s on hold for the time being.

As for A Quiet Place 2, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are all reprising their roles in the sequel, though John Krasinski will not be starring this time, since his character perished in the first movie. But Krasinski will be back behind the camera as director, and he also wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. Cillian Murphy has also joined the cast “will play a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit,” but we don’t know any details on the story just yet. Stay tuned for more as the sequel moves through development.