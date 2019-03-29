Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins, 28 Days Later, Peaky Blinders) is in talks to join the cast of A Quiet Place 2, Paramount’s upcoming horror sequel written and directed by John Krasinski. Learn about Murphy’s new character below.

The Hollywood Reporter brought the news about Murphy’s potential involvement with this sequel. He’s in talks to join several returning cast members from the original breakout hit, including Emily Blunt as Evelyn, the Abbott family matriarch, and Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, reprising their roles as Abbott children Regan and Marcus, respectively.

As for Murphy, THR’s sources reveal that he “will play a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit.”

Krasinski and the producers originally considered an entirely different approach for this sequel, one that would have relied on the world-building they established in the first movie and followed a whole separate family. But they ended up going with an alternate option, opting instead to continue the story of the Abbott family after the cliffhanger-ish ending of the first film.

Spoilers for A Quiet Place ahead, but that first movie ends with Blunt’s character dramatically cocking a shotgun after learning the secret to defeating the sound-sensitive aliens who have been terrorizing her family. When production got underway on this sequel, Krasinski posted a photo on Instagram and used the hashtag #PartII, indicating that this will be the next chapter in the Abbott family saga (and possibly indicating the title, too).

Now it looks like the surviving Abbotts will encounter Cillian Murphy this time around (Krasinski won’t be among them, unless he returns in flashbacks or as a ghost). Murphy is an excellent choice to enter this cinematic world, an actor with an extremely expressive face who can speak volumes without saying a word. Think about the emotion on display in his performance in Inception, or the shock he conveys in Dunkirk. He also has a dangerous intensity to him when needed, as shown in films like Red Eye and his wild performance in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Picturing him creepily emerging from the edge of a cornfield toward the Abbotts with his hands raised, with our heroes unsure of whether or not he can be trusted, seems like a natural extension of the story Krasinski and his team kicked off in the first film, which went on to be one of 2018’s biggest box office surprises.

A Quiet Place 2 is gearing up to start filming this July, and it will arrive in theaters on May 15, 2020.