After almost a year of talking about how he was just going to return to write the script for A Quiet Place 2, John Krasinski is also coming back to direct the sequel to his 2018 horror hit. Plus, a new report says that Emily Blunt is coming back to appear as well. Learn what we know about A Quiet Place 2 below.

Deadline reports that Krasinski will be back in the director’s chair for this follow-up, and that “Emily Blunt’s deal for the sequel is closed as well.”

Spoilers for A Quiet Place ahead: the first film ends with Blunt dramatically cocking a shotgun and ready to kill the aliens that are invading her family’s farm. Krasinski’s Instagram post features the hashtag “Part II”, which seems to indicate that this movie could pick up where the original left off.

But the weird thing about that is it goes against practically everything Krasinski has said about the sequel ever since he came on board as a writer. “How did that old man survive?” Krasinski previously wondered aloud when asked about his idea for a sequel. “In the extreme these characters are going through, there’s no room to think about that. They’re there, there’s an old man who’s about to scream, they just have to deal with that. I think it would be interesting to see what’s going on elsewhere at this same time.” Ever since, we’ve operated under the assumption that A Quiet Place 2 was going to take place simultaneously with the original, possibly showing a brief glimpse of the Abbot family from the first film crossing paths with new characters.

But knowing now that Blunt is definitely on board and seeing Krasinski’s mention of “Part II” in the hashtag, it seems as if this quote from Blunt back in November is a more accurate explanation of the sequel:

“In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I’m not quite sure because I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next. I think people feel very invested in this family…. I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak.”

Production begins in July, and the sequel will arrive in theaters on May 15, 2020. Despite several outlets reporting that release date as new information, we’ve all known about it since last August.