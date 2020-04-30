Tonight brings the surprise return of Parks and Recreation in the form of a special episode that is set during the current coroanvirus pandemic. The episode was produced remotely with Amy Poehler and the rest of the cast returning with scenes shot from their homes, with a bit of TV magic involved. If you’re wondering how it’s going to play out, you can see a Parks and Recreation Special clip now before the episode premieres.

A Parks and Recreation Special Clip

In the clip, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) checks in on Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), who has sequestered himself in his cabin where he can freely hunt all the food he needs. Leslie also asks Ron if he’s been practicing social distancing, to which he predictably responds that he’s been practicing social distancing since he was four years old. While it’s a little frustrating that this clip is using a joke that tons of anti-social people have already cycled through on social media, it fits in perfectly with Ron’s personality from the previous seasons of Parks and Recreation.

This special should be an interesting experiment. It’s the first high profile series to quickly remotely produce and air an episode focused on the coronavirus pandemic (though All Rise has one coming next week), and it’s the only series that has been off the air for several years to come back with an official episode addressing the situation. Even though most audiences don’t seem to want any entertainment set within the world of the pandemic, if there’s any show that can pull it off with some laughs and optimism, it’s Parks and Recreation.

Along with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, the Parks and Recreation special is also bringing back Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta, as well as some unnamed special guests. It’ll be interesting to see where all their characters are five years after they went their own separate ways in the series finale.

Catch A Parks and Recreation Special tonight at 8:30 P.M ET/PT on NBC, and since the episode was created as a means of raising awareness and generating support for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, you can donate right here to help people in need during this difficult time.