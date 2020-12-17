A.P. Bio was unfortunately canceled at NBC after two stellar seasons of quirky high school comedy. But the series, created by former Saturday Night Live writer/cast member Mike O’Brien and led by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton, found a second life. The NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock picked it up for a third season that came and went earlier this year. Since there hasn’t been much pomp and ceremony for the new season, I was left worried that the show would inevitably get canceled again. Thankfully, an early Christmas gift just arrived with the announcement of A.P. Bio season 4 coming in 2021.

A.P. Bio Season 4

This festive video announced A.P. Bio season 4 with a rhyme reminiscent of The Night Before Christmas. This feels even more appropriate than usual considering how the third season finale focused on a riff of How the Grinch Stole Christmas where A.P. Bio teacher Jack Griffin tried to ruin Katie Holmes Day but ended up having one of his most heartfelt moments of the series.

But the real draw of A.P. Bio is the oddball comedy that Mike O’Brien brings to the school setting. It has flares of School of Rock, but instead of irresponsibly teaching kids about rock music, Jack is using his hilarious high school students to carry out petty revenge and schemes. As I noted in my review for the third season earlier this year, A.P. Bio is probably the funniest show you’re not watching. Now that Peacock is out there and completely free, you really have no reason to keep avoiding this show.

The series also stars Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Elizabeth Alderfer, not to mention an outstanding assembly of students played by Aparna Brielle, Allisyn Snyder, Miguel Chavez, Spence Moore, Nick Peine, Jacob Houston, Eddie Leavey, Jacob Manown, and Sari Arambulo. There are also great guest stars like Jon Lovitz, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Taran Killam, Christopher Lloyd, and Tim Heidecker.

A.P. Bio will return for a fourth season sometime in 2021. Stay tuned for more.