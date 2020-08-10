A.P. Bio started out at NBC, but the third season of the hilarious high school comedy series is coming to Peacock next month. Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) stars in the series as disgraced Harvard philosophy professor-turned-high school A.P. biology teacher Jack Griffin. Throughout the series so far, he has been coming up with schemes on how to further his career and using his students to help him, all while avoiding any lessons about biology. But as this new trailer reveals, this year will be much harder.

A.P. Bio Season 3 Trailer

This season, Jack has to deal with the fact that the high school secretary Helen (Paula Pell) has chosen to go back to school to get her diploma, including enrolling in A.P. Bio. But that was covered in the teaser trailer for the new season, and this latest trailer instead focuses on the wild, weird and just plain wrong antics of Jack and his class without tapping into the continuing narrative arc that has unfolded so far in the first two seasons. That’s probably for the best since Peacock wants new viewers to seek out the show, potentially without having seen the first two seasons (though they’re available on Peacock to easily catch up).

The best part of this trailer is what seems like the loosening of restrictions on the show’s profanity. It appears one of the episodes might lean into their newfound freedom with the class asking if they can swear now. But when one of the students lets out a stream of obscenities, they’re still censored with beeps, so it may just be the editing of the trailer to make it seem like the show could get a little edgier with its language.

Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, Paula Pell, Tom Bennett, and David Neher also star in A.P. Bio. But those are just the adult characters, and it’s the A.P. Bio students who are the secret MVPs of this series, including Aparna Brielle, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Jacob McCarthy, Miguel Chavez, Spence Moore, Jacob Houston, Eddie Leavey and Sari Arambulo.

The third season of A.P. Bio, executive produced by Mike O’Brien and Seth Meyers, arrives on Peacock this fall starting on September 3, 2020. Here’s the official series synopsis: