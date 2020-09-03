The third season of the NBC comedy series A.P. Bio is shifting to Peacock this month. Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) stars in the series as disgraced Harvard philosophy professor-turned-high school A.P. biology teacher Jack Griffin. Throughout the series so far, he has been coming up with schemes on how to further his career and using his students to help him, all while avoiding any lessons about biology. But his class is getting interrupted with a new student in the form of the high school secretary Helen DeMarcus (Paula Pell), and a new A.P. Bio season 3 clip shows how troublesome this could be.

A.P. Bio Season 3 Clip

Paula Pell is hilarious as the school secretary Helen. Yes, this is an over-the-top bit of physical comedy, but she’s not just a slapstick comedienne throughout the series. She’s an odd ball of energy who is more than dedicated to her job and doing whatever Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) needs. But here she’s being given some slack to finish her high school education, and she just so happens to walk in when Jack is plotting against an old woman who runs a dollhouse shop.

If you’re expecting this season of A.P. Bio to follow a Back to School kind of path for Helen, you couldn’t be more wrong. What seems like it could be a hurdle that Jack has to contend with for an entire season ends up being nothing more than a single-episode plot point that ends up feeding into one of Jack’s revenge schemes. After the first episode, the series returns Helen to her secretary post in the school’s office, and she has plenty more hilarious moments throughout.

If you’d like to read more about the third season of A.P. Bio, check out our review of the entire eight-episode run before (or after) the show debuts on Peacock today.