‘A.P. Bio’ Season 3 Clip: Jack’s Class Gets Interrupted By a Worrisome New Student
Posted on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
The third season of the NBC comedy series A.P. Bio is shifting to Peacock this month. Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) stars in the series as disgraced Harvard philosophy professor-turned-high school A.P. biology teacher Jack Griffin. Throughout the series so far, he has been coming up with schemes on how to further his career and using his students to help him, all while avoiding any lessons about biology. But his class is getting interrupted with a new student in the form of the high school secretary Helen DeMarcus (Paula Pell), and a new A.P. Bio season 3 clip shows how troublesome this could be.
A.P. Bio Season 3 Clip
Paula Pell is hilarious as the school secretary Helen. Yes, this is an over-the-top bit of physical comedy, but she’s not just a slapstick comedienne throughout the series. She’s an odd ball of energy who is more than dedicated to her job and doing whatever Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) needs. But here she’s being given some slack to finish her high school education, and she just so happens to walk in when Jack is plotting against an old woman who runs a dollhouse shop.
If you’re expecting this season of A.P. Bio to follow a Back to School kind of path for Helen, you couldn’t be more wrong. What seems like it could be a hurdle that Jack has to contend with for an entire season ends up being nothing more than a single-episode plot point that ends up feeding into one of Jack’s revenge schemes. After the first episode, the series returns Helen to her secretary post in the school’s office, and she has plenty more hilarious moments throughout.
If you’d like to read more about the third season of A.P. Bio, check out our review of the entire eight-episode run before (or after) the show debuts on Peacock today.
When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.