Outlander and Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore is developing a new fantasy series. Moore is turning Sarah J. Maas’ best-selling A Court of Thorns and Roses fantasy books into a TV series, with the author co-writing the pilot alongside Moore.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore has signed on to adapt Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses books into a TV series at Hulu. In a script deal that has a “significant penalty” if the series is not greenlit, Moore is writing the pilot along with Maas for a live-action series that 20th Television will produce.

The A Court of Thorns and Roses TV series is based on Maas’ ongoing book series which debuted in 2015 and was followed up by four titles including A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight, and A Court of Silver Flames. It tells the story of a mortal 19-year-old huntress who is brought into the faerie lands of Prythian for murdering a faerie in the woods.

Here’s the description of the show, per THR:

A Court of Thorns and Roses blends epic romance, adventure, and political intrigue in a tale of a huntress who agrees to travel to a magical realm with a faerie lord in return for her family’s safety, only to fall for him and ultimately fight for that love when an ancient curse threatens to destroy the faerie and human realms.

Maas confirmed the deal on Instagram, writing, “So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans!): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu! I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!”

A Court of Thorns and Roses inevitably sounds like Hulu’s bid for its own Game of Thrones — it’s based on a beloved fantasy series, it’s got a major streamer backing it, and it’s got Ronald D. Moore, the creator of one of the most acclaimed modern sci-fi series, Battlestar Galactica, and a renowned name in genre television. Moore has been busy lately too, launching the sci-fi series For All Mankind on Apple TV+ in 2019, and recently signing on for a Magic Kingdom TV series. It has all the makings for a big hit, but we’ll have to see if the magic comes together for A Court of Thorns and Roses.