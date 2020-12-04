There have been dozens of movie adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic story A Christmas Carol (with even more to come), but here’s one that puts a new spin on things.

Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Carey Mulligan (Never Let Me Go), Martin Freeman (The Hobbit), and more are featured in a new reimagining which tells the familiar story through “the magical fusion of modern dance and the spoken word.” And it’s coming to U.S. theaters this holiday season. Check out the trailer below.

A Christmas Carol Trailer

Variety reports that CineLife Entertainment is bringing the film to more than 200 U.S. theaters, with some showings opening as early as today. Here is how CineLife’s website describes the film:

A Victorian family prepares a toy-theatre for their annual performance of A Christmas Carol. The audience enters the imagination of one of the children and quickly the cardboard stage transforms to reveal a magical world containing real dancers and stylized sets. The classic tale unfolds on screen in a rich tapestry of highly absorbing, haunting, and theatrical drama with characters portrayed by dancers and voiced by an eclectic cast of the world’s most recognizable actors, including Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, and Simon Russell Beale. In A Christmas Carol, Dickens wrote one of literature’s most perfectly constructed stories – a simple and moving tale of redemption that has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, having been translated into almost every conceivable language. With the help of a diverse and deeply talented cast and crew, the film succeeds in retelling the classic story in a truly original and accessible way.

Co-directors Jacqui Morris and David Morris released a joint statement, saying, “Dickens’ simple and moving tale of redemption and the power of giving will particularly resonate this year. Families have bonded and are staying closely-knit during the pandemic and this is a beautiful, immersive film for families to get lost in.”

It looks like they’re doing some cool things with scale and blending different art forms to create a version of A Christmas Carol that we’ve never quite seen before. Unfortunately, with the state of the country being at its most dangerous point since the pandemic began, we can’t in good conscience suggest that you go out and brave that danger just to see this movie. But now that this is on my radar, I’ll be keeping an eye out for it either for a theatrical re-release or on digital platforms next year.