A Cast of Kings S8E1 – Winterfell

It’s the beginning of the end! David Chen and Joanna Robinson dive into the first episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, “Winterfell.”

Listen to David and Joanna’s recent interview on NPR All Things Considered. Read Joanna’s Vanity Fair article on the Easter eggs in the season premiere, and see her profile in the San Francisco Chronicle. Check out Jacob Hall and Ben Pearson’s Game of Thrones recap here.