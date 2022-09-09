Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back For More
'90s kids have waited a long, long time for this one, but the time is finally upon us! "Hocus Pocus 2" is nearly here and we even have a first look at the long-awaited sequel to prove it. The original movie was released nearly 30 years ago and, curiously, was released smack dab in the middle of summer by Disney, despite being a clear Halloween season film. That did it precisely no favors and it bombed at the box office. But "Hocus Pocus found new life on home video and cable, making it a generational favorite. Because of that, the Sanderson Sisters are back to terrorize Salem once more.
What was at one point going to be a remake thankfully ended up being a straight-up sequel, coming to Disney+ just in time for the spooky season this year. Ahead of the movie's release later this month, Disney+ presented a new trailer for "Hocus Pocus 2" during D23. Let's have a look.
Watch the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer
Anne Fletcher is in the director's chair for "Hocus Pocus 2," having previously directed movies such as "The Guilt Trip" and "Hot Pursuit," as well as TV shows like "Love, Victor" and "This Is Us." Jen D'Angelo, of "Workaholics" and "Young Rock" fame, penned the screenplay, with Lynn Harris producing.
The big hook here is that original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back in their roles as the witchy Sanderson Sisters. They are joined by an impressive ensemble that includes Sam Richardson ("Werewolves Within"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Whitney Peak ("Molly's Game"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Crown Lake"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), and Tony Hale ("Veep"). Plus, Doug Jones is returning as Billy Butcherson.
"Hocus Pocus 2" is set to arrive on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.
It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.