Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back For More

'90s kids have waited a long, long time for this one, but the time is finally upon us! "Hocus Pocus 2" is nearly here and we even have a first look at the long-awaited sequel to prove it. The original movie was released nearly 30 years ago and, curiously, was released smack dab in the middle of summer by Disney, despite being a clear Halloween season film. That did it precisely no favors and it bombed at the box office. But "Hocus Pocus found new life on home video and cable, making it a generational favorite. Because of that, the Sanderson Sisters are back to terrorize Salem once more.

What was at one point going to be a remake thankfully ended up being a straight-up sequel, coming to Disney+ just in time for the spooky season this year. Ahead of the movie's release later this month, Disney+ presented a new trailer for "Hocus Pocus 2" during D23. Let's have a look.