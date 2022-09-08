Marvel Has A Secret 'Black Widow Room' To Discuss Major Spoilery Details

The primary appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has long been its interconnectivity. While it may be fun to watch the solo adventures of, say, Thor or Doctor Strange, the real thrill for the MCU's fans came from obsessive, enthused note-taking. Characters and events in one film would inevitably carry over into the next chapter, and a world slowly developed in front of our very eyes. At some point, the MCU — initially set on a familiar Earth — separated from the real world, and became an elaborate constructed realm of its own, all derived from many decades of comic book lore. Like Honoré de Balzac's multi-volume La Comédie Humaine, all the stories would now overlap.

The secondary appeal of the MCU is, of course, based in marketing. Because all the stories now overlap, every small detail and minor character could be teased ahead of time. This led to the popular phenomenon of the Marvel credits stinger, wherein a plot point or a character would be introduced after the credits ran as a preview for an upcoming chapter. The MCU wouldn't conclude, but roll forward into the next, growing rapidly with the constant addition of more and more heroes and villains. As of this writing, the characters of Eros, Pip the Troll, Clea, The Black Knight, Adam Warlock, and Blade have all been teased prior to proper leading appearances. Advertising the next chapter in the MCU is almost more important than absorbing the details of the current one.

And the tertiary appeal of the MCU is its secrecy. Since everything interconnects, and since characters will be introduced in one chapter expressly as a preview for their expanded role in the next, the surprise must be maintained. That secrecy has birthed an entire cottage industry of online Marvel speculation.