Superhero Bits: Morbius Is #1 On Netflix, How Recent Marvel Leaks Happened & More

DC Comics has a new partner who will be handling distribution of its books in the future. According to a press release, DC has cut a new deal with Universal Distribution (no the movie studio), who will now be the direct distributor of the company's comics, including periodicals, graphic novels, and collected editions. The new partnership is set to begin in January 2023. Nancy Spears, DC's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, had this to say about it:

"The DC and Universal Distribution partnership is an exciting opportunity to reach new audiences with DC's iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Our new partnership with Universal is in line with DC's overall strategic vision to strengthen the Direct Market and grow the number of fans who read comics worldwide."

DC will continue their Direct Market distribution relationship with Lunar Distribution and Diamond UK for distribution of periodicals and graphic novels, and Penguin Random House for distribution of graphic novels and collected editions, worldwide. For years, Diamond had all but a monopoly on distribution in the comics business but that changed during the pandemic. Now, Universal gets to step up to the plate. Will that actually increase readership? One can hope.