Anna Kendrick To Make Directorial Debut With True-Crime Thriller The Dating Game

Anna Kendrick is a woman of many talents — she's a great actor, a fantastic singer, a hilarious Twitter follow, a wonderful Barbie spokesperson, and now she can finally add "director" to her growing list of multi-hyphenates. The star of films like "A Simple Favor," "Pitch Perfect," "Up in the Air," and a flurry of teen films that people mock her for having starred in (I'm looking at you, "Twilight" and "Camp") will be directing, starring in, and producing the true-crime thriller "The Dating Game," based on the real story of 1970s would-be bachelorette Cheryl Bradshaw. The script comes from Ian McDonald, whose original draft "Sheryl & Rodney” wound up on the prestigious unproduced list of screenplays, The Black List.

For those unaware of the story behind the film, Kendrick's Cheryl Bradshaw was a real-life contestant on "The Dating Game," who ultimately picked contestant number 1, a man by the name of Rodney Alcala. He seemed charming and handsome enough on TV but in a sick twist of fate, Alcala was also a sadistic serial killer. Jed Mills, the game-show contestant who sat next to Alcala on the show said in court that, "He was creepy, definitely creepy." Alcala was eventually found guilty of murder, kidnapping, and an array of sexual offenses. Alcala also acted as his own attorney during the penalty phase of the trial, because serial killers are also idiots in addition to being violent predators.

Whether or not Bradshaw was one of his victims or a survivor is easily Googleable, so if you want to avoid spoilers for this film, keep that in mind.