It Took Some Convincing To Snag Javier Bardem For Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

When you think of Javier Bardem, you likely picture him killing people with a captive bolt pistol as the laconic Anton Chigurh in "No Country for Old Men" or tormenting James Bond (while at the same time flirting with him) as the sadistic Raoul Silva in "Skyfall." Heck, if you prefer your Bardem films on the weirder side, you might even envision him as the nameless self-absorbed poet who hosts a house party from Hell in "mother!" or the spiky-haired drug dealer Reiner comically frozen with shock at the sight of his girlfriend dry-humping his car in "The Counselor."

Given his previous roles, the idea of Bardem playing someone who secretly owns a crocodile doesn't seem so out of the ordinary for him. What is a tad odd is to see him playing such a role in "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," a kid-friendly film musical in which Shawn Mendes voices a singing saltwater crocodile who befriends a family that's only just moved into the New York City apartment where he's been staying. The movie is based on the beloved children's book series of the same name by Bernard Waber, with Bardem co-starring as Lyle's owner, the "charismatic" Hector P. Valenti.

Speaking to Collider, "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" director Will Speck ("Blades of Glory," "Office Christmas Party") confirmed Bardem was always the top pick to play Mr. Valenti: