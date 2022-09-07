The Good Nurse Trailer: Eddie Redmayne Might Be A Very Bad Nurse, Actually

Things don't take long to get a little twisted as Chastain's character Amy meets up with Redmayne's Charlie at a coffee shop. She quickly throws some suspicion into the mix and we then rewind the tape to get a sense of what's been going on. Amy is a struggling single mother and when Charlie shows up at her hospital, they become fast friends. But people then start dying at an alarming rate. Charlie's arrival coinciding with these deaths may not be a coincidence, it turns out, as an investigation unfolds. The full synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters' future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

Tobias Lindholm ("Mindhunter") is in the director's chair for this one, with Krysty Wilson-Cairns ("1917") penning the screenplay. The very solid ensemble cast also includes the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha ("The Banker"), Kim Dickens ("Fear the Walking Dead"), Malik Yoba ("Why Did I Get Married?"), Alix West Lefler ("Siren"), and Noah Emmerich ("The Truman Show"). Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky, and Michael A. Jackman are on board as producers, with Ari Handel, Glen Basner, Jonathan Filley, and Josh Stern serving as executive producers.

"The Good Nurse" arrives in select theaters on October 19, 2022, before arriving on Netflix on October 26, 2022.