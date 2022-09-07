My Policeman Trailer: Harry Styles Is At The Center Of A Forbidden Love Triangle

Much to discuss there. The bulk of the film (or at least the trailer) takes place in the '50s when it was far less acceptable to be gay, or really anything other than straight. So when Tom (Styles) marries Marion (Emma Corrin), only to have a fling with Patrick (David Dawson) on the side, things get heated. One could argue in more ways than one. The relationships endure through tension and the big hook here is that we will eventually flash forward decades to catch up with the trio in the '90s. As for the specifics of the story? The synopsis reads as follows:

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Michael Grandage ("Genius") is in the director's chair, with Ron Nyswaner ("Philadelphia") penning the adaptation of Roberts' novel. Producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, and Philip Herd, with Michael Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath, and Caroline Levy serving as executive producers. Berlanti, the chief architect behind the Arrowverse on The CW, amazingly does find time to work on movies aside from the army of shows he has on the air. A busy man whose name is, more often than not, a good omen.

"My Policeman" arrives in select theaters on October 21, 2022, before hitting Prime Video on November 4.