Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg Almost Directed A Completely Different Superhero Movie

One of the most notable aspects of David F. Sandberg's 2019 superhero film "Shazam!" is its sense of wide-eyed wonderment. The title character is a tall, muscular, adult superhero with lightning powers and the ability to fly. In actuality, Shazam is the alter ego of one Billy Batson (Asher Angel), an orphaned teen who, through a complicated set of circumstances, acquired the ability to become a superpowered adult. Much of "Shazam!" is devoted to Billy and his foster brother Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) reacting with astonishment to Billy's new superpowers. Indeed, it takes Billy and Freddy the bulk of "Shazam!" to realize that being a superhero involves more strength of character than raw power.

The film's "little kid" sense of awe is something that is woefully missing from a lot of modern superhero cinema which increasingly skews toward oblique interconnected mythologies and the turgid navel-gazing of Nietzschean overmen. "Shazam!" is light and fun and understands the appeal superheroes have for youths. It's the best superhero movie at least since Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2."

Given its fresh-faced innocence and little-kid appeal, it's bizarre to think that Sandberg was once attached to a far stranger and weirder superhero flick. In a recent interview on Instagram, portions of which were transcribed on CBR, Sandberg revealed that he almost took on the alien parasite film "Venom."