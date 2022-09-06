House Of The Dragon Keeps The Game Of Thrones Visual Goof Tradition Alive

This article contains spoilers for episode three of "House of the Dragon"

The big wide world of Westeros is so full of political scheming, fire-breathing dragons, and bloody human cruelty that you'd think it would be difficult to shift your eyes away from the main action. But even in a production like "House of the Dragon," one of the biggest shows on television, it's the little details that catch people's attention. and in this case, it's one that repeats a "Game of Thrones' blunder.

As if the maligned eighth season of "Game of Thrones" didn't already have folks dissecting every single moment and character, you may remember that infamous Starbucks incident, in which one of the coffee corporation's paper cups could be seen in full view on a table in Winterfell beside Daenerys. Everyone laughed in good fun, as they should. Emilia Clarke even jokingly admitted that Varys actor Conleth Hill was the one behind "coffeegate."

I think it's hilarious that a multi-million dollar show with impeccable attention to detail managed to let such a glaring mistake get through. The jesting is all in good fun though. These things happen.

And something similar just happened in the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."