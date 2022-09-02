Billy Eichner's Bros Character Was Inspired By A Holly Hunter Rom-Com Classic

There isn't a more brutally honest and incisively funny observer of human beings' romantic travails than James L. Brooks. In classic sitcoms like "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Rhoda" and "Taxi," he could have us on the floor howling with laughter one second, and break our hearts the next. He later brought this talent to the big-screen with "Terms of Endearment," "Broadcast News" and "As Good as It Gets." His shows and movies are finely wrought and immensely rewatchable. Whenever you're down, Brooks' work is there to give you a lift or a shoulder to cry on.

Unsurprisingly, many of today's most prominent comedy writers cite Brooks as one of their main influences. One such artist is Billy Eichner, the frantically funny creator of the game show "Billy on the Street." Eichner is set to make his debut as a leading man this month in the Nicholas Stoller-directed rom-com "Bros." Judging from the trailer, Eichner appears to have toned down his frazzled persona and turned in a grounded depiction of a proudly single museum curator named Bobby who shocks himself and his friends by falling for a total hunk (Luke Macfarlane). To find his character, Eichner studied one of Brooks' most memorably vexed protagonists.